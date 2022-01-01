Dancing Ganesha

Go
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

1100 Harmon Pl • $$

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)

Popular Items

chicken josh$15.00
Tender boneless chicken cooked in a yogurt based curry sauce blended with indian spices.
Peshawari Naan$6.00
sweet naan stuffed with coconut flakes ground cashew and raisin traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Vegetable Somosa$6.00
crispy patties stuffed with potatoes and peas lightly season with spices
chicken makhani$15.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, fenugreek and spices.
Naan$3.00
traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Mango Lassi$5.00
Garlic Naan$4.00
traditional hand tossed bread with garlic freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
lamb josh$18.00
Tender boneless lamb cooked in a yogurt based curry sauce blended with indian spices.
saag paneer$15.00
paneer(cheese) cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.
chicen tikka masala$16.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1100 Harmon Pl

Minneapolis MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

