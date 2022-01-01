Go
Toast

Crushed By Giants

Hazy IPAs and Double Oven Pizzas.

600 N. Michigan Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$5.00
Garlic Aioli
Soft Pretzel$9.00
Beer Cheese & Honey Mustard
Reuben$14.00
House Made Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, on Marble Rye.
*Not served with a side*
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Gouda and American Bechamel Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Toasted Panko, Scallions
Pep Rally$17.00
Red Sauce, House made Mozz, Crispy Pepperoni, Sport Peppers, Oregano
Black Bean Burger$13.00
Our Homemade Veggie Burger made with Black Beans, Onions, Red and Green Peppers. Topped with Pickled Onions, Mixed Greens, American Cheese, and Sriracha Aioli
*Not served with a side*
Spicy Fried Chicken$14.00
Herb Ranch, Pickled Green Tomatoes, Brioche Bun.
*Not served with a side*
When Sausage Met Pepper$18.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Slagel Pork Sausage, Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Oregano, Parmesan
Neon Werewolf 32oz$13.00
DDH IPA (6.8% ABV | 35 IBU)
The aroma of pineapple and citrus overload the senses. Leading to a soft mouthfeel. Passion fruit, lemon zest, candied orange and pineapple erupt in the finish.
Burger$14.00
Sesame Seed Potato Bun, Double Smash Patty, American Cheese, Brunkow Raw Milk Cheddar Cheese, Dijonnaise, Pickled Red Onion, Caramelized Onion
*Not served with a side*
See full menu

Location

600 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Avli on The Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carson's Ribs

No reviews yet

Carson’s Prime Steaks & America’s #1 Barbecue is THE “TAKE IT TO GO” EXPERTS FOR OVER 40 YEARS Curbside CarryOut and Delivery Available at RIBS.com Since 1977, Carson’s is THE Chicago Original Essential Barbecue

Aloha Poke Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston