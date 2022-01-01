Go
Bars & Lounges
American

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave

San Francisco, CA 94112

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$6.00
Breaded crispy chicken breast strips.
The Burger$15.00
Grass-fed Angus patty with cheese, lettuce, pickles, pickled onions, and mayo on a potato bun.
Junior Burger$7.00
Mini burger patty, cheese, lettuce, pickle, pickled onion.
Pickles & Peppers$10.00
Battered dill pickles and jalapeno pepper slices with a side of ranch dressing.
French Fries$5.00
Shoestring fries with rosemary salt.
Smoked Chicken$15.00
House-smoked chicken breast with melted gruyere, roasted peppers, arugula & garlic aioli on a potato bun.
Portabella Melt$14.00
Grilled portabella, swiss cheese, and melted balsamic onions on toasted sourdough.
Chopped Caesar$11.00
Chopped romaine, herb-garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, house caesar dressing.
Mac & Cheese$11.00
Shell pasta in creamy cheddar-gruyere sauce.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Fried chicken breast in spicy buffalo sauce with arugula, pickled onions, and blue cheese dressing on a potato bun.
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco CA 94112

