Go
Toast

Datz

Ever since Datz’s opening on January 28, 2009, it has been a revolving door of invention and reinvention. In it’s current state, Datz is comfort food with flair. It’s a craft beer oasis, a bourbon lover’s paradise, a foodie wonderland filled with bacon, cheese, and house-made breads.

Datz also offers an eclectic cocktail menu with artisanal liquors found nowhere else in Tampa and boasts a seasonal menu change that reflects a growing community appetite for unique, new entrees.
In 2013, Datz became part of restaurant group with the addition of a whimsical, scratch bakery next door, Dough with Owners Roger and Suzanne Perry at the helm.
In 2014, Datz Restaurant Group added Roux to the mix, an upscale New Orleans-style kitchen with a South Tampa twist.
Datz is an award-winning restaurant and has been featured on Good Morning America, Travel Channel, Food Network, Cooking Channel, and FYI.
For more information please email info@datztampa.com

180 Central Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

5 Tenders$11.00
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
See full menu

Location

180 Central Avenue

St Petersburg FL

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Crafty Squirrel

No reviews yet

Get Squirrelly!!!

Red Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Park & Rec DTSP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Top Slice Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston