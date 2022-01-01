Go
Toast

Del Popolo

Having slung his top-notch Neapolitan pizzas from a specially rigged, wood-oven-equipped truck for several years, local pizzaiolo Jon Darsky opened this lower Nob Hill spot four years ago, and now has a Michelin Bib Gourmand listing under his belt. It’s easily some of the best pizza in the city, but the menu also boasts some excellent salads and other seasonally changing starters.

PIZZA • SALADS

855 Bush Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (7324 reviews)

Popular Items

Marinated Beets$14.00
Asian pear, whipped ricotta, pistachio
Bianca$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic & basil
Little Gem Caesar$14.00
basil, pangrattato & grana padano (with optional anchovy)
Potato$22.00
yukon gold, red onion, fontina & rosemary
Margherita$20.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella & basil
Diavola$22.00
crushed tomato, calabrian chili, pecorino, guanciale, stracciatella, honey & mint
Salami Piccante$22.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, peppers & onion
Asparagus$22.00
fave leaves, ramp pesto, ricotta, mozzarella & lemon
Basque Cheesecake$10.00
berries
Salsiccia$22.00
crushed tomato, pecorino & peperonata
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

855 Bush Street

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SOOL Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fisher Loft Restaurant

No reviews yet

Our loft-style all-day restaurant, liquor bar and special event venue, is located on the 2nd floor of Palihotel San Francisco and features approachable food and cocktail menus, intended to encourage hotel guests and locals to mix and mingle morning, noon and night.

Cool Tea Bar Waverly

No reviews yet

We appreciate you!. Thank you for supporting your local small business.

E&O Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

E&O Kitchen and Bar is a modern Asian restaurant and lounge in the heart of San Francisco’s vibrant Union Square just steps away from the Financial District. Executive Chef Sharon Nahm creates exciting and bold flavors in modern Asian dishes with influences from spice markets all across Asia. A sleek lounge offers guests a chance to enjoy shareable late night bites and creative cocktails. CURRENTLY OFFERING takeout, delivery and grab & go only during Covid-19 restrictions.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston