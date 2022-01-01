Del Popolo
Having slung his top-notch Neapolitan pizzas from a specially rigged, wood-oven-equipped truck for several years, local pizzaiolo Jon Darsky opened this lower Nob Hill spot four years ago, and now has a Michelin Bib Gourmand listing under his belt. It’s easily some of the best pizza in the city, but the menu also boasts some excellent salads and other seasonally changing starters.
PIZZA • SALADS
855 Bush Street • $$
855 Bush Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
