Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

2233 6th ave. S.

seattle, WA 98134

Popular Items

Garlic Fries$8.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sando$16.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts$10.00
calabrian chili, lime, honey, toasted rice powder
Basket of Fries$6.00
sea salt fries with chipotle aioli
Cobb Salad$18.00
mixed greens, roasted chicken, blue cheese, avocado, egg, bacon, cherry tomato, buttermilk dressing
Matt's Bad Ass Bacon$13.00
cayenne maple glaze, maldon salt
Derby Burger$16.00
lettuce, tomato, house pickle, american cheese, onion marmalade, derby sauce
Bad Ass BLT$16.00
Dinner for 2$45.00
House smoked brisket with:
-BBQ sauce
-mac and cheese
-Beans
-cole slaw
-pickles
-bread
Grilled Chicken Caesar$15.00
house dressing, parmesan tuile, lemon, baby kale, grilled chicken breast, anchovy
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm

2233 6th ave. S., seattle WA 98134

