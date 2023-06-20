Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loxsmith Bagels Beacon Hill

2709 17th Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98144

Day Old Bagels

Day Olds

$1.00

Schmea

HARV (HONEY ALMOND RAISIN VANILLA)

$8.00

HORSERADISH

$8.00

NOVA

$10.00

PLAIN

$6.00

SCALLION

$8.00

VEGAN CASHEW TOFU

$12.00

VEGGIE

$9.00

GUAVA

$8.00Out of stock

Fish

Belly Lox 4oz

$17.00

Unagi 4oz

$10.00

Smoked Scallops 4oz

$15.00

Pastrami Lox 4oz

$17.00

Pickled Herring 4oz

$8.00

Sable (Black Cod) 4oz

$24.00

Sturgeon 4oz

$20.00

Whitefish Salad 4oz

$7.50

Kippered Lox 4oz

$15.00

Nova Lox 4oz

$15.00

Special Lox 4oz

$20.00

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$17.00

Dozen

Dozen

$30.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Making Seattle style lox a thing

