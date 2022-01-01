Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milk Drunk 2805 Beacon Avenue South

162 Reviews

$$

2805 Beacon Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98144

Order Again

Popular Items

Curly Fries
The Strips
Original

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.50

Everlasting bubbles

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Made with sugar cane -- like in the good ol' days!

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.50

Who loves orange soda?!?!?

Beer

Montucky Cold Snack

Montucky Cold Snack

$3.50

16 oz, Crisp, clean and chuggable lager

Yonder Dry Cider

Yonder Dry Cider

$7.00

16 oz, Negroni inspired cider that's been brewed with cranberries, dark cherries & orange!

Yonder Coulee Cider

$7.00

A sip of cider sunshine, infused with pineapple, lime, and a hint of cardamom.

Scuttlebutt IPA

Scuttlebutt IPA

$5.50

12 oz, Shows a pillowy body, bright grapefruit and tropical fruit aromas; stone fruit and citrus flavors.

Matchless Crispy Boi Lager

Matchless Crispy Boi Lager

$7.00Out of stock

16oz, All the crushability of an American light lager with the tropical hop character of a hazy IPA. This summer crusher was brewed with mainstem Cascadia Pilsner malt and Callista, Galaxy, Vic Secret, Topaz hops creating a common ground for hop heads, haze crushers and lager slayers alike!

Cocktails

Bourbon Cider Slushie

Bourbon Cider Slushie

$11.00

A classic frozen banana daiquiri!

Negroni Slushie

Negroni Slushie

$11.00

Our slushy take on the classic negroni!

Milk Drunk, Milk Drunk, Lemonade (Serves 2)

Milk Drunk, Milk Drunk, Lemonade (Serves 2)

$22.00

Highly crushable vodka-based grown-up lemonade with notes of coconut

Tacoma Surfer (Serves 2)

Tacoma Surfer (Serves 2)

$22.00

Making blue drinks cool again...a tequila + mezcal concoction that's fruity and juicy and tastes more sophisticated than it appears!

Gold N Glory (Serves 2)

Gold N Glory (Serves 2)

$24.00

A peachy version of a Porch Swing! Bourbon, peach schnapps, lemon juice and honey combined to make the perfect sweet, iced tea. Big floppy sunhat highly encouraged while you enjoy this one!

The City Pigeon (Serves 2)

The City Pigeon (Serves 2)

$20.00

A cousin to the Tiki classic "The Jungle Bird", this cocktail uses a blend of gin and white rum combined with Campari, lime juice and pineapple to create a juicy and slightly bitter delight!

The Flannel (Serves 2)

The Flannel (Serves 2)

$26.00Out of stock

A spiced cocktail to warm you up like your favorite cool-weather wardrobe staple. Brandy, All Spice Dram, house-made Apple Cider Syrup, and a touch of Orange Juice are bound to keep you cozy.

Canned Cocktails

Dry Fly Moscow Mule
$12.00

Dry Fly Moscow Mule

$12.00

Party Packs!

Feed the family and Save some $$ with these sweet deals!
Party Pack for 5! Online

Party Pack for 5! Online

$85.00

Your choice of 5 main options, 4 sides and 4 sauces!

Party Pack for 10! Online

Party Pack for 10! Online

$170.00

Your choice of 10 main options, 8 sides and 8 sauces!

Sandwiches

Basic

Basic

$10.00

Brined & Double Fried Chicken, Mayo, House Pickles & Iceberg Lettuce

Original

Original

$13.00

Brined & Double Fried Chicken, Mustard-Seed Slaw, House Pickles, Avocado & Green Aioli

Virginia Boy

Virginia Boy

$12.00

Brined & Double Fried Chicken, Shaved Country Ham, Hot Honey, Mayo & House Pickles

The Homer

The Homer

$13.00

Brined & Double Fried Chicken, Cucumbers, Cilantro, Kale, Whipped Garlic & Date Ketchup

The Nashville

The Nashville

$12.00

Brined & Double Nashville Hot Fried Chicken, House Pickles, & Mayo

The Porto

The Porto

$12.00

Marinated & Fried Portobello Mushroom, House Slaw, Cucumbers, Avocado, Iceberg Lettuce & Green Aioli

The General

The General

$12.00

Brined & Double Fried Chicken, General Tso Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Cabbage, Pickles, Herbs, and Mayo.

The Fire Bird

The Fire Bird

$13.00

Brined & double fried chicken, Korean Fire Sauce, Cole Slaw, Soy Pickles, Kewpie Mayo

Without a Bun

The Strips

The Strips

$14.00

Brined & Double Fried Chicken Breast with Curly Fries & Choice of Sauce

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$11.00

Kale, Cucumbers, Crunchy Seeds, Avocado & Turnips; Dressed in a Garlic-Herb Dressing

A Dozen Wings

A Dozen Wings

$14.00

Double Fried Chicken Wings with Choice of Sauces! Only available on the Weekend and Happy Hour (3pm-5pm) on Weekdays!

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Three Super-Sized House-Made Mozzarella Sticks; Served w/ House-Made Marinara Sauce

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.00

Curly Fries. Does contain gluten

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00
Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$7.00

Crispy tater tots topped with cheddar cheese sauce, harissa & fresh herbs!

House Slaw

House Slaw

$3.00
House Pickles
$3.00

House Pickles

$3.00

Sauces

Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$0.50
Whipped Garlic
$0.50

Whipped Garlic

$0.50
Green Aioli

Green Aioli

$0.50
Date Ketchup
$0.50

Date Ketchup

$0.50
Herb Ranch

Herb Ranch

$0.50
Marinara

Marinara

$0.50
Tso Sauce

Tso Sauce

$0.50
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.50
Mayo

Mayo

$0.50

Korean Fire Sauce
$0.50

$0.50

Soft Serve

Vanilla (To-Go)
$6.00

Vanilla (To-Go)

$6.00
Malted Chocolate (To-Go)
$6.00

Malted Chocolate (To-Go)

$6.00
Vanilla-Malted Chocolate Swirl (To-Go)
$6.00

Vanilla-Malted Chocolate Swirl (To-Go)

$6.00
Rainier Cherry (To-Go)
$6.00

Rainier Cherry (To-Go)

$6.00
Matcha (To-Go)
$6.00

Matcha (To-Go)

$6.00
Rainier Cherry - Matcha Swirl (To-Go)
$6.00

Rainier Cherry - Matcha Swirl (To-Go)

$6.00
Pumpkin (To-Go)
$6.00

Pumpkin (To-Go)

$6.00
Pistachio (To-Go)
$6.00

Pistachio (To-Go)

$6.00
Pumpkin - Pistachio Swirl (To-Go)
$6.00

Pumpkin - Pistachio Swirl (To-Go)

$6.00

Milk Shake

Vanilla Shake
$6.50

Vanilla Shake

$6.50
Chocolate Shake
$6.50

Chocolate Shake

$6.50
Vanilla - Chocolate Shake
$6.50

Vanilla - Chocolate Shake

$6.50
Matcha Shake
$6.50

Matcha Shake

$6.50
Rainer Cherry Shake
$6.50

Rainer Cherry Shake

$6.50
Matcha - Cherry Shake
$6.50

Matcha - Cherry Shake

$6.50
Pumpkin Shake
$6.50

Pumpkin Shake

$6.50
Pistachio Shake
$6.50

Pistachio Shake

$6.50
Pumpkin - Pistachio Shake
$6.50

Pumpkin - Pistachio Shake

$6.50
Pumpkin Crisp Sundae

Pumpkin Crisp Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Merch

Milk Drunk Tote Bag

Milk Drunk Tote Bag

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cute and casual neighborhood spot offering fried chicken sandwiches, soft serve, cocktails & more!

2805 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144

