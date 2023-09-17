Hot Drinks

96oz To go container

$25.00Out of stock

Americano

$4.15+

AuLait

$3.50+

Breve

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Chai Tea

$4.60+

This spicy chai includes ginger root, cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla. By far our boldest and spiciest chai, the Masala Chai is robust steeped in water or milk. (Sweetened)

Cortado

$4.75

Drip

$3.15+

Espresso

$4.00

Harvest Moon

$7.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.60+

Latte

$5.10+

London Fog

$4.90+

Macchiato

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Mezzo

$4.55+

Mocha

$5.70+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.30+

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.95+

Pumpkin Spiced Chai

$5.95+

Steamed Milk

$3.15+

Toddy

$4.25+

Turmeric Chai Latte

$5.00+

Cold Beverages

Bai Coconut infusion

$3.25

Cherry Cold brew cola

$7.00

Coconut Water

$4.25

Espresso Italian soda

$4.00+

Fiji Water

$4.25

Floral Sparkling Tea

$5.00

Izze 12oz Bottle

$3.25

La Croix

$1.25

Naked 10oz Juice

$2.95

Nitro cold brew can

$4.25

Old Mariner

$6.50

Pellegrino

$2.50

Pellegrino Can

$2.00

PNW Tea & Lemonade

$4.00+

Smart Water 700mL

$2.80

Soda

$2.95

Food

Apple Butter

$2.00

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$4.25

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.50

Carnitas Brk Taco

$7.50

Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Carnita, Fuji Apple Pico, Potato, Cheddar

Chorizo Brk Taco

$7.50

Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chorizo, Rainbow Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese

Sans Bone

$7.00

Focaccia, Egg, Goat Cream Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Peppers, Organic Spinach

Split Hog

$7.50

Ciabatta Roll, Egg, Bacon, Aged Cheddar

The Reviver

$7.00

Buttermilk Biscuit, Egg, Sausage, Pepperjack Gravy

Veggie Taco

$7.00

Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jack Cheese, Eggs

Apple Turnover

$5.00

Apricot Brioche

$5.20

Bacon Cheddar Croissant

$7.00

Bead Banana Walnut

$2.00

Bear Claw

$5.00

Biscotti Almond

$2.60

Biscotti choc dipped

$3.10

Bread Blueberry

$2.00

Bread Choc Marble

$2.00

Cheese Danish

$5.00

Cheese Danish w/fruit

$5.40

Chocolate croissant

$6.30

Cinnamon Roll

$5.20

Coconut Macaron

$6.30

Cream cheese raspberry brioche

$6.40

Croissant

$4.25

Croissant Fresh Fruit

$5.70

Croissant Ham & Provolone

$6.50

Croissant Pesto & Tomato

$5.60

Croissant Spinach & Feta

$6.20

Croissant Strawberry

$4.90

Croissant-Almond

$5.70

Croissant-Chocolate

$5.25

GF Bread

$4.00

Nutella Twist

$5.20

Quiche Lorraine

$8.30

3 cheese and bacon

Quiche Veggie

$8.30

Mushroom, spinach, tomatoes and 3 cheese

Sal Greens, goat cheese,

$12.00

Sal Mixed Greens

$10.00

Salad- Chef Salad Mixed green tomatoes, egg, ham & swiss

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Egg, Ham, Swiss Cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette

Salad- Nicoise Greens, olives, tuna, tomatoes, egg, anchovies

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Olives, Albacore Tuna, Tomatoes, Egg, Minced Anchovies, with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sandwich Brie & Sun dried tomatoes

$12.00

Brie & Sun Dried Tomato On Pain Rustique

Sandwich Croque Monsieur

$11.50

Ham and Gruyere on Pain de Mile

Sandwich Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Sandwich Ham & Swiss

$12.00

Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard Tomatoes and Mixed Greens

Sandwich Parma Prosciutto and fig

$12.00

Prosciutto, Fig, and Goat Cheese on Pain Rustique

Sandwich Tuna Salad

$12.00

House Tuna Mix tomatoes and Mixed Greens

Sandwich Turkey & Harvarti

$12.00

Turkey. Havarti, and Cranberry, on Pain Rustique

Sandwich Turkey & Swiss

$12.00

Turkey. Swiss, Mayo, Mustard Tomatoes and Mixed Greens

Sandwich Zucchini, Pepper, Spinach & Harvarti

$12.00

Zucchini, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, and Havarti on Pain Rustique

Sausage Cheddar Pastry

$8.00

Chocolate Chunk

$3.75

milk & semi sweet chocolate with a touch of Maldon Sea Salt

Chocolate monster

$3.75

white & semi sweet chocolate, pecan & caramel contains nuts

Columbia corn

$3.75

Confetti

$3.75

Lemon Blueberry

$3.75

Red Velvet

$3.75

white & semi sweet chocolate, cocoa & marshmallow

Seasonal Cookie

$3.75

Smores

$3.75

chocolate chunk & marshmallow sitting on top of a graham cracker

Snickerdoodle

$3.75

The Bells

$3.75

chocolate chunks, toffee, pecan & potato chips contains nuts

The Pantry

$3.75

white chocolate chunks, pretzle, toffee & espresso

Triple Peanut Butter chip

$3.75

Vegan + GF Chocolate

$3.75

Vegan and Gluten free (made with almond flour)

Retail Coffee

Big Band Blend

$14.95

Colombia El Paramo

$21.00

Colombia Finca La Esperanza

$20.00

Colombis Sur de Bolivar

$18.00

Deco Decaf

$16.95

Empire Blend

$15.95

Ethiopia Dumerso Natural

$20.00

Guatemala Vides Estate

$18.00

Kenya Karimikui

$21.00

Kenya Othaya Rukira

$21.00

Mexico Finca Santa Cruz

$19.00

Peru Chaquimayo

$19.00

Rwanda Kungahara

$21.00

Steeped 3 Pack

$5.99

Streamline

$15.95

Triborough Blend

$16.95