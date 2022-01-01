Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Situated underneath the Riverside Drive Viaduct at 125th Street in the West Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, the Harlem Dinosaur BBQ occupies a two-story brick building close to Harlem’s famous Cotton Club nightclub.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
700 W. 125th Street at 12th • $$
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
