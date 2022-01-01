Go
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Situated underneath the Riverside Drive Viaduct at 125th Street in the West Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, the Harlem Dinosaur BBQ occupies a two-story brick building close to Harlem’s famous Cotton Club nightclub.

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

700 W. 125th Street at 12th • $$

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)

Popular Items

13 Bar-B-Que Wings$17.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
Deviled Eggs 6$8.00
Cajun spiced & topped with chives. GF
6 Bar-B-Que Wings$9.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Hunk Cornbread$0.75
Full Rack Ribs$29.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
Brisket Plate$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
Mac & Cheese Side$3.50
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
2 Meat Combo$18.00
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

700 W. 125th Street at 12th

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
