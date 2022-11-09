Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque Midtown

125 Reviews

$$

1407 Broadway

New York, NY 10018

MAINS

Street Taco

Street Taco

Otto's signature corn tortilla, salsa, cilantro, onion, and your choice of filling.

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, salsa, serrano crema, and your choice of filling.

Mexi-Cobb Salad

Mexi-Cobb Salad

Seasonal greens, bacon, corn & black bean salsa, pico de gallo, parmesan cheese, tortilla strips, and your choice of filling.

The Burrito

The Burrito

Otto's signature corn tortilla, seasoned black beans, roasted corn, salsa, cilantro, onion, and your choice of filling.

SIDES

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

Homemade chips with spicy red or mild green salsa.

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

Homemade chips & guacamole.

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

Seasoned mexican rice and refried pinto beans.

Salsa

Salsa

$1.75

spicy red & mild green

Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$0.95

DRINKS

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.75
Bottled Coke

Bottled Coke

$4.75
Jarritos

Jarritos

$4.00

BEER

Mighty Quinn's Pilsner (River Horse)

Mighty Quinn's Pilsner (River Horse)

Allagash White (Belgian Wheat)

Allagash White (Belgian Wheat)

Union Jack IPA (Firestone Walker)

Union Jack IPA (Firestone Walker)

Classic Lager (Victory Brewing)

Classic Lager (Victory Brewing)

Little Sumpin' Ale (Lagunitas)

Little Sumpin' Ale (Lagunitas)

$6.00
All Day IPA (Founders)

All Day IPA (Founders)

$6.00
Wave Chaser IPA (Montauk)

Wave Chaser IPA (Montauk)

$6.00
Doc's Hard Apple Cider

Doc's Hard Apple Cider

$6.00
Five Boroughs Pilsner

Five Boroughs Pilsner

$6.00Out of stock

Utensils

Include Utensils

Chowly Open Item DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Notes

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1407 Broadway, New York, NY 10018

Directions

