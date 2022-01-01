Go
Bars & Lounges
American

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street

Omaha, NE 68117

Popular Items

SOUTHWEST MELT$11.99
Thick cut wheat berry bread,
pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, sautéed jalapeños, chipotle sauce
1 DOZ WINGS$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BUFFALO CHKN SAND$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
SUPERBOWL NACHOS$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
BASKET OF FRIES$5.99
Basket of fries.
1/2 DOZ WINGS$8.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
COBB SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
CHEESEBURGER$11.29
Lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

South 67th Street, Omaha NE 68117

