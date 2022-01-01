Go
Dodge City Brewing

A brewery with a tap room featuring our own hand-crafted beers and brick-oven pizza, located at the base of "Booze Hill," in historic downtown Dodge City.

PIZZA

701 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)

Popular Items

Uncle Red's *$14.79
Includes pepperoni, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Porky Fun-Guy *$15.39
Includes Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Triple C *$14.59
Includes mozzarella, provolone, asiago, house made red sauce
Crowler 1872 Lager$9.00
1872 is a Pre-prohibition Lager (American Pilsner). 32 oz can
Cowboy *$14.79
Includes beef, mozzarella, house made red sauce
A Pizza With No Name *$15.79
Includes Italian sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Beefy Fun-Guy *$14.79
Includes beef, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Wicked City *$15.29
Includes Italian sausage, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Cowtown Queen *$13.79
Includes pepperoni, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Peppy Fun-guy *$13.99
Includes pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

701 3rd Ave

Dodge City KS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

