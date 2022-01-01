Go
Duboce Park Cafe

Healthy California Eats
Craft Coffee and Teas
Organic Smoothies
Fresh Pressed Juices
Beer & Wine
Yummy NomNoms all day long

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

2 Sanchez Street • $$

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortillas. Side of potatoes or fruit. Sub avocado for chorizo if meat free
Latte$4.00
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss$11.95
Customer Favorite!
Nitrite free deli turkey, nitrite bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on a baguette
Duboce Egg Sandwich$8.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, nitrite free bacon, arugula on english muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
Hot Chicken Chipotle$12.95
Nitrite free chicken, Red onions, tomato, melted jack cheese, chipotle aioli served on baguette (vegan option)
Divine Veggie$11.95
Hummus, avocado, shredded carrots, sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olive tapenade, served on organic 9-grain toast
Avocado Toast$9.95
Mashed avocado, poached egg, radish, pepitas, organic mixed greens on 9-grain taost
Bagels w/Cream Cheese$4.95
Vegan Banh Mi$11.95
Shredded carrots, jalapeno, red onions, cabbage, cilantro, grilled pineapple, vegan mayo sriracha served on a baguette
Ham And Cheese Crossiant$8.75
Ham and Cheese croissant. Just like it says!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 Sanchez Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

