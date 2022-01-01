Go
Duke's Counter

East London-inspired gastropub at the National Zoo serving DC's Best Burger, hearty sandwiches, plenty of salads & sides plus a full bar. Happy Hour 12-7pm. Weekend Brunch is always buzzing.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3000 Connecticut Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (4939 reviews)

Popular Items

Proper Burger$15.00
**Burgers are cooked medium rare unless well done is selected**
Creekstone farms Angus beef/ melted gouda/ charred red onions/ pickles/ sweet chili sauce/ garlic aioli/ brioche bun
Large Fries$8.00
Cubano$15.00
chicken schnitzel/ jarlsberg cheese/ romaine lettuce/ tomato/
avocado/ capicola ham/ pickled jalapeno/ garlic aioli/ dijon/ onion/ torta roll
Impossible Burger$16.00
impossible burger patty/ melted gouda/ garlic aioli/ charred red onion/ pickles/ sweet chili sauce/ arugula/ brioche bun
Taken with Liberty$15.00
Chopped ribeye/ Swiss cheese/ garlic aioli/ tomato/ red onion/ banana peppers/ arugula/ baguette
Kids Cheese Toasty$13.00
gouda cheese / sharp cheddar cheese / sourdough / french fries
Mac & Cheese$14.00
sharp white & mild cheddar/ shell pasta/ truffle oil
B.L.T.A$16.00
applewood smoked bacon/ tomato/ avocado/ shaved cucumbers/ garlic aioli/ arugula/ ciabatta
Pastrami on Weck$16.00
beef pastrami/ Swiss cheese/ horseradish aioli/ spicy mustard/ au jus/ marble rye
Kids Proper Cheese Burger$13.00
one pattie burger / gauda cheese / brioche bun / french fries
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3000 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
