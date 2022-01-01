Go
Toast

Earthbar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES

2055-A Union St • $$

Avg 4.8 (205 reviews)

Popular Items

Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2055-A Union St

San Francisco CA

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Camino Alto

No reviews yet

You can't make everyone happy. You're not a taco.

Wildseed

No reviews yet

100% plant based

Roam Artisan Burgers

No reviews yet

MADE FRESH WITH MINDFUL INGREDIENTS

Norcina

No reviews yet

Chef Kaitlynn Bauman has cooked her way through Cotogna, Presidio Social Club, and Greens, as well as traveled through Italy and Scandinavia. Bauman previously owned Norcina cafe and Parlor 1255, both smaller breakfast and lunch spots. But this latest iteration of Norcina is Bauman’s first full-service, sit-down restaurant, and she’s got just the right amount of big pig swagger.
Norcino means “pig butcher,” so Norcina is a female play on that. The menu focuses on fresh pasta and pizza.
Credit: https://sf.eater.com/2021/8/17/22619719/norcina-opening-menu-photos-marina-sf

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston