El Rey Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

9742 Katy Fwy D-100 • $

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)

Popular Items

7. Eggs & Fajita Taco$3.50
scrambled eggs topped with your choice of protein
2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
5. Egg & Potato Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs cooked with potatoes
4. Egg & Chorizo Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)$3.75
Grilled fish served on a cabbage mix in the taco and topped with habanero mayo
6. Mexican Egg Taco$2.75
scrambled cooked with tomato, onion & jalapeno
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
Grilled shrimp taco topped with grilled onions & shredded cheese
15. Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
21. Cuban Taco$4.25
Choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

9742 Katy Fwy D-100

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
