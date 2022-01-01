Go
El Super Pan

A lively sandwich bar with bold flavors from Puerto Rican-born Chef Hector Santiago, including innovative takes on classic Latino bakery food. Enjoy sandwiches, snacks, sides, and a full cocktail program, with breads, buns, and sweets baked in-house. Stay a while, or take out. Saludos, y'all!

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Avg 4.4 (1076 reviews)

Popular Items

Maduros$5.00
Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.
Tostones$6.00
Crispy double-fried green plantains, served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce
Cubano Mixto$17.00
Our pressed Cuban bread, Cuban roasted pork, tangy mojo, sweet ham, salami, pickles, yellow mustard, swiss cheese. Served with a choice of side.
Sofrito Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Sofrito chicken, house made cilantro chimichurri sauce, lettuce, carrots, radish, celery, served on delicious Cuban bread. Make it gluten free and substitute tostones for bread at an additional cost. Comes with a choice of side.
Sofrito Chicken Mofongo$17.00
Garlic mashed plantains served with sofrito chicken and a chicken broth
Smoked Tofu$12.00
Smoked tofu, house made gochujang sauce, salted cucumbers, lettuce, and pepitas served on delicious Cuban bread. Make it gluten free and substitute tostones for bread at an additional cost. Comes with a choice of side.
Shrimp al Ajillo Sandwich$18.00
Shrimp, Puerto Rican adobo, onions, garlic, pickles, Swiss cheese, and lettuce served on delicious Cuban bread. Make it gluten free and substitute tostones for bread at an additional cost. Comes with a choice of side.
Media Noche$17.00
Our pressed sweet turmeric brioche bread, Cuban roasted pork, tangy mojo, sweet ham, pickles, yellow mustard, swiss cheese, & crispy pork skin. Served with a choice of side.
Sofrito Chicken Rice & Bean Bowl$16.00
Brown rice, pink beans, and roasted vegetables with sofrito chicken.
Yuca Frita$5.00
Crispy fried yuca fries served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
