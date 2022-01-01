El Super Pan
A lively sandwich bar with bold flavors from Puerto Rican-born Chef Hector Santiago, including innovative takes on classic Latino bakery food. Enjoy sandwiches, snacks, sides, and a full cocktail program, with breads, buns, and sweets baked in-house. Stay a while, or take out. Saludos, y'all!
SANDWICHES • GRILL
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
Currently offering online ordering through our website and Uber Eats. Orders can also be placed for takeout in store. Enjoy!
RFD Social/12
Come in and enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Revery: VR Bar
Come in and enjoy!