Elliott's Oyster House

Classic seafood house known for simple preparations that highlight the natural flavors of the finest seafood in the Pacific Northwest. Elliott's specializes in serving fresh local Dungeness crab, wild Northwest salmon, Alaskan halibut, fresh Pacific finfish, Northwest shellfish, and our specialty, fresh oysters.

SEAFOOD

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.3 (12462 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl White Clam Chowder$9.00
(Contains bacon)
Elliott's Crab Cakes$36.00
Creole hash, roasted pepper sauce.
Olympic$3.75
Pan Fried Pacific Oysters$27.00
Tartar sauce, bourbon sauce, seasonal potatoes and vegetables
Spicy Fried Shrimp$14.00
Sesame chili sauce.
Barron Point$3.75
Hama Hama$3.75
Prawn Cocktail$22.00
Cocktail sauce.
Hammersley$3.75
Shigoku$4.50
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

