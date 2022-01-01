- /
- Presidio
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- El Patio Express Restaurant
El Patio Express Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
1120 W O'Reilly St.
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Large Beef Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.00
2 burrito size flour tortillas with lots of cheese and Beef Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile.
|Chicken Breast Burger
|$8.00
1/4 lb. of perfectly fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.00
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef covered with American cheese and crispy bacon strips, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
|Hamburger
|$6.50
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
|Beans
|$2.50
Refried Beans
|Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$11.50
3 shredded chicken-filled rolled corn tortillas dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce, served with a side of refried beans and rice.
|Jalapeño Burger
|$7.00
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef topped with lalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.00
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef covered with American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
|Chicken Strips
|$10.50
4 Krispy Chicken Strips served with a side of French Fries
|Rice
|$2.50
Mexican Rice
Location
1120 W O'Reilly St.
Presidio TX
© 2022 Toast, Inc.