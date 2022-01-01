Go
El Patio Express Restaurant

Popular Items

Large Beef Fajita Quesadilla$10.00
2 burrito size flour tortillas with lots of cheese and Beef Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile.
Chicken Breast Burger$8.00
1/4 lb. of perfectly fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.00
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef covered with American cheese and crispy bacon strips, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
Hamburger$6.50
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
Beans$2.50
Refried Beans
Chicken Enchilada Plate$11.50
3 shredded chicken-filled rolled corn tortillas dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce, served with a side of refried beans and rice.
Jalapeño Burger$7.00
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef topped with lalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
Cheeseburger$7.00
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef covered with American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
Chicken Strips$10.50
4 Krispy Chicken Strips served with a side of French Fries
Rice$2.50
Mexican Rice
1120 W O'Reilly St.

Presidio TX

