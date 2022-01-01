Midland restaurants you'll love

Midland restaurants
Toast
  • Midland

Midland's top cuisines

American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Midland restaurants

Montecito image

 

Montecito

1811 W Industrial Avenue, Midland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Menudo$12.99
Pork belly soup, pozole, in red sauce
Panza de cerdo con pozole y salsa roja
Chips & Salsa
Burrito Chile Verde$5.75
More about Montecito
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

4400 N Midland Dr, Midland

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Key Lime 9 "$26.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling, then we pipe on a generous border of cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it off with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Southern Buttermilk 4”$4.75
A mild and buttery custard-based pie that lands somewhere between chess pie, cheese cake and sugar cookie. The not-too-sweet buttermilk filling is baked into our delicious shortbread crust and is taken out of the oven before it gets too brown.
Chocolate Cream 4”$4.75
This pie starts with our house-made Oreo crust. We add our slow-cooked, rich chocolate filling, top it with our creamy & sweet cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it with delicate chocolate curls.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Opal's Table image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Opal's Table

223 West Wall Street #150, Midland

Avg 4.2 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Burger$13.00
Roasted Salmon$29.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Opal's Table
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center image

 

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

1310 N FM 1788, Midland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Riesling$6.00
9.00 for a Double
Snack Cup$6.00
Coke/Soda/Juice$3.00
More about Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Venezia Restaurant image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Venezia Restaurant

2101 W Wadley Ave # 20, Midland

Avg 4.4 (1504 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Tenderloin$56.00
Hand-trimmed 9 oz beef tenderloin grilled to order. Seasoned with our Montreal seasoning and topped with a rich butter finish.
Capellini al Salmone$18.00
House Salad$5.00
More about Venezia Restaurant
Ledgens Pizza image

 

Ledgens Pizza

1804 SCR 1105, Midland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Pepperoni$19.99
Supreme$19.99
The Meathead$19.99
More about Ledgens Pizza
Murray's Deli image

 

Murray's Deli

3211 W Wadley Ave #24, Midland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Murray's Deli
Triple Threat image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Triple Threat

12 Meta Dr, Midland

Avg 4.1 (883 reviews)
Takeout
More about Triple Threat
Murray's 349 image

 

Murray's 349

4401 North Big Spring St, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Murray's 349
Banner pic

 

Buffalo Jo’s

106 S A St, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Buffalo Jo’s
Banner pic

 

Lo. St Books

201 West Wall Street, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lo. St Books
Restaurant banner

 

Mr. Chip's

607 North Colorado Street, Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mr. Chip's
Restaurant banner

 

Bites at The Vinyard

6301 Holiday Hill Road Building 3, Midland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bites at The Vinyard

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midland

Salmon

Map

Map

