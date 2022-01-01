Midland restaurants you'll love
Midland's top cuisines
Must-try Midland restaurants
More about Montecito
Montecito
1811 W Industrial Avenue, Midland
|Popular items
|Menudo
|$12.99
Pork belly soup, pozole, in red sauce
Panza de cerdo con pozole y salsa roja
|Chips & Salsa
|Burrito Chile Verde
|$5.75
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
4400 N Midland Dr, Midland
|Popular items
|Key Lime 9 "
|$26.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling, then we pipe on a generous border of cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it off with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
|Southern Buttermilk 4”
|$4.75
A mild and buttery custard-based pie that lands somewhere between chess pie, cheese cake and sugar cookie. The not-too-sweet buttermilk filling is baked into our delicious shortbread crust and is taken out of the oven before it gets too brown.
|Chocolate Cream 4”
|$4.75
This pie starts with our house-made Oreo crust. We add our slow-cooked, rich chocolate filling, top it with our creamy & sweet cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it with delicate chocolate curls.
More about Opal's Table
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Opal's Table
223 West Wall Street #150, Midland
|Popular items
|The Burger
|$13.00
|Roasted Salmon
|$29.00
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
More about Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
1310 N FM 1788, Midland
|Popular items
|Riesling
|$6.00
9.00 for a Double
|Snack Cup
|$6.00
|Coke/Soda/Juice
|$3.00
More about Venezia Restaurant
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Venezia Restaurant
2101 W Wadley Ave # 20, Midland
|Popular items
|Grilled Tenderloin
|$56.00
Hand-trimmed 9 oz beef tenderloin grilled to order. Seasoned with our Montreal seasoning and topped with a rich butter finish.
|Capellini al Salmone
|$18.00
|House Salad
|$5.00
More about Ledgens Pizza
Ledgens Pizza
1804 SCR 1105, Midland
|Popular items
|Ultimate Pepperoni
|$19.99
|Supreme
|$19.99
|The Meathead
|$19.99
More about Triple Threat
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Triple Threat
12 Meta Dr, Midland
More about Buffalo Jo’s
Buffalo Jo’s
106 S A St, Midland
More about Lo. St Books
Lo. St Books
201 West Wall Street, Midland
More about Mr. Chip's
Mr. Chip's
607 North Colorado Street, Midland
More about Bites at The Vinyard
Bites at The Vinyard
6301 Holiday Hill Road Building 3, Midland