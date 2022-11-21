Restaurant header imageView gallery

BUTTERMILK SKY PIE SHOP - MIDLAND

5 Reviews

$$

4400 N Midland Dr

Ste 704

Midland, TX 79707

Popular Items

*Box of 4(NOT available the week of Thanksgiving)
4" Chewy Chocolate Chip Mini(Not available the week of Thanksgiving)
One Dozen (Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

Thanksgiving Menu

9" Nannys Pecan

9" Nannys Pecan

$28.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Voted "Best Pecan Pie" by Taste of the South for a reason.

9" I-40

9" I-40

$28.00

Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It's twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.

9" Chocolate Chess(Pie It Forward)

9" Chocolate Chess(Pie It Forward)

$28.00

This pie falls somewhere between fudge pie and a chocolate version of our Southern Custard (Buttermilk) pie. We start with our signature crust, fill it with mixture of butter, eggs, coca, sugar and vanilla and bake it until a crusty layer form on top and cracks a little. Not our prettiest pie but definitely one of our tastiest!

9" Spiced Pumpkin

9" Spiced Pumpkin

$28.00

This Fall favorite is no ordinary pumpkin pie. We start with our sweet and creamy spiced pumpkin filling inside our signature shortbread crust. We then top each pie with a beautiful shortbread pumpkin and bake to perfection. This pie tastes as good as it looks!

9" Pies

Our house made shortbread crust is bubbling over with plump, ripe blueberries picked at their prime and perfectly sweetened. Topped with buttery stars and a sprinkling of caramelized sugar, this nostalgic beauty is sure to please everyone!
9" Chewy Chocolate(This Pie is Not Available the Week of Thanksgiving)

9" Chewy Chocolate(This Pie is Not Available the Week of Thanksgiving)

$28.00

Like chocolate chip cookies? You will love this rich and gooey pie. Brown sugar, chocolate chips and vanilla combined and baked into a buttery shortbread crust.

9" Chocolate Cream(This Pie is Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

9" Chocolate Cream(This Pie is Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

$28.00

This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with a sprinkling of chocolate.

9" Coconut Cream (This Pie is Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

9" Coconut Cream (This Pie is Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

$28.00

(Please call for same day pickup) Rich, creamy, and made the old fashioned way, our Coconut Cream Pie is reminiscent of the flavors of summer. Coconut custard is cooked, poured into our shortbread crust and topped with our baked Italian meringue. Another one of pies voted "Best of" by Taste of the South magazine.

9" I-40

9" I-40

$28.00

Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It's twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.

9" Peanut Butter(This Pie Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

9" Peanut Butter(This Pie Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

$28.00

A heartwarming pie that feels like home. Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into an Oreo cookie crust.

9" Southern Custard(This pie is NOT available the week of Thanksgiving)

9" Southern Custard(This pie is NOT available the week of Thanksgiving)

$28.00

Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a sugar cookie. Simply delicious.

9" Nanny's Pecan

9" Nanny's Pecan

$28.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Voted "Best Pecan Pie" by Taste of the South for a reason.

9" Key Lime(This Pie is Not Available the Week of Thanksgiving)

9" Key Lime(This Pie is Not Available the Week of Thanksgiving)

$28.00

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling. We top this beauty with a generous border of our handmade whipped cream cheese topping and a citrus glaze.

9” Spiced Pumpkin Seasonal

9” Spiced Pumpkin Seasonal

$28.00

This Fall favorite is no ordinary pumpkin pie. We start with our sweet and creamy spiced pumpkin filling inside our signature shortbread crust. We then top each pie with a beautiful shortbread pumpkin and bake to perfection. This pie tastes as good as it looks!

4" Pies

Our house made shortbread crust is bubbling over with plump, ripe blueberries picked at their prime and perfectly sweetened. Topped with buttery stars and a sprinkling of caramelized sugar, this nostalgic beauty is sure to please everyone!
*Box of 4(NOT available the week of Thanksgiving)

*Box of 4(NOT available the week of Thanksgiving)

$18.00

Choose THIS if you are wanting to order at least 4 mini pies.

4" Chewy Chocolate Chip Mini(Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

4" Chewy Chocolate Chip Mini(Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

$4.75

Like chocolate chip cookies? You will love this rich and gooey pie. Brown sugar, chocolate chips and vanilla combined and baked into a buttery shortbread crust.

4" Chocolate Cream Mini( NOT available the week of Thanksgiving)

4" Chocolate Cream Mini( NOT available the week of Thanksgiving)

$4.75

This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with a sprinkling of chocolate.

4" Coconut Mini( NOT available the week of Thanksgiving)

4" Coconut Mini( NOT available the week of Thanksgiving)

$4.75

Please call for same day pickup. (Please call for same day pickup) Rich, creamy, and made the old fashioned way, our Coconut Cream Pie is reminiscent of the flavors of summer. Coconut custard is cooked, poured into our shortbread crust and topped with our baked Italian meringue. Another one of pies voted "Best of" by Taste of the South magazine.

4" I-40 Mini( Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

4" I-40 Mini( Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

$4.75

Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It's twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.

4" Key Lime(Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

4" Key Lime(Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

$4.75

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling. We top this beauty with a generous border of our handmade whipped cream cheese topping and a citrus glaze

4" Peanut Butter Mini( NOT Available the week of Thanksgiving)

4" Peanut Butter Mini( NOT Available the week of Thanksgiving)

$4.75

A heartwarming pie that feels like home. Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into an Oreo cookie crust.

4" Nanny's Pecan(Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

4" Nanny's Pecan(Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

$4.75

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Voted "Best Pecan Pie" by Taste of the South for a reason.

4" Southern Custard Mini (NOT Available the week of Thanksgiving)

4" Southern Custard Mini (NOT Available the week of Thanksgiving)

$4.75

Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a sugar cookie. Simply delicious.

4" Apple Mini ( NOT Available the week of Thanksgiving)

4" Apple Mini ( NOT Available the week of Thanksgiving)

$4.75

Please call the shop to make sure this flavor is available for same day pickup.(Please call for same day pickup for availability.) Passed down for generations, this pie harkens back to a simpler time and family traditions. Sliced apples are mixed with a perfect blend of sugar and spice before being covered with a generous brown sugar topping that bakes up to a delightful top crust.

One Dozen (Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

One Dozen (Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

$48.00

Choose this if you are wanting to order at least 12 mini pies.

4" Spiced Pumpkin (Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

4" Spiced Pumpkin (Not available the week of Thanksgiving)

$4.75

This Fall favorite is no ordinary pumpkin pie. We start with our sweet and creamy spiced pumpkin filling inside our signature shortbread crust. We then top each pie with a beautiful shortbread pumpkin and bake to perfection. This pie tastes as good as it looks!

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Soft Drink

$2.75

Retail

BSP Mug

$15.00

Raffia+Tag

$2.00

Shipping Fee

Shipping Fee

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We will close Nov. 24th Thanksgiving Day and reopen Monday Nov. 28th. We are opened daily Mon-Sat 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location

4400 N Midland Dr, Ste 704, Midland, TX 79707

Directions

