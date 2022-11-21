BUTTERMILK SKY PIE SHOP - MIDLAND

4" Apple Mini ( NOT Available the week of Thanksgiving)

$4.75

Please call the shop to make sure this flavor is available for same day pickup.(Please call for same day pickup for availability.) Passed down for generations, this pie harkens back to a simpler time and family traditions. Sliced apples are mixed with a perfect blend of sugar and spice before being covered with a generous brown sugar topping that bakes up to a delightful top crust.