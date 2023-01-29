Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Venezia Restaurant

1,504 Reviews

$$

2101 W Wadley Ave # 20

Midland, TX 79705

Popular Items

Sicilian Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Caesar Salad

Specials

22 Oz Ribeye

$56.00

Tiger Shrimp with Seafood Pasta

$45.00

4 Jumbo Scallops W/ Seafood Pasta

$45.00

Fanny Bay Oysters

$17.00+

Blackened Redfish w/Crawfish and Shrimp

$45.00

Lemon Butter Flounder

$35.00

Blue Point Oysters

$16.00+

Halibut alla Veneto

$43.00

Frutti di Mare

$30.00
Alaskan King Crab Legs

$130.00

Fresh from the Grill

Tenderloin Bordelaise

$56.00

9oz hand-trimmed beef tenderloin grilled to order. Topped with our red wine borderlaise sauce.

Grilled Tenderloin

$56.00

Hand-trimmed 9 oz beef tenderloin grilled to order. Seasoned with our Montreal seasoning and topped with a rich butter finish.

Tenderloin Au Poivre

$56.00

Hand-trimmed 9oz beef tenderloin grilled to order. Topped with mushroom & peppercorn demi-glace

Montreal Ribeye

$56.00

Hand-trimmed 16 oz ribeye grilled to order. Seasoned with our Montreal seasoning and topped with a rich butter finish.

Salmon

$39.00

Fresh filleted salmon prepared one of three ways. -Grilled: lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, and roasted garlic. -Blackened: seaoned with our house made blackening rub and oven baked. -Portofino: oven baked in a delectable white wine sauce with diced roma tomatoes, sliced garlic, parsley, and italian seasoning.

Frenched Baby Rack of Lamb

$48.00

Full rack of baby lamb, grilled to perfection, and topped with a savory green peppercorn demi-glace.

Green Peppercorn Veal Chop

$48.00

Bone-in veal chop cooked to order and oven roasted to perfection in our creamy green peppercorn sauce.

Shrimp

$38.00

Family Style

Large Pan of Lasagna

$180.00

At least 48 hours notice is needed for a full pan of lasagna.

Pan of Lasagna

$100.00

At least 48 hours notice is needed for a full pan of lasagna.

Family Style Pappardelle

$75.00+

Family Style Fettuccine Alfredo

$75.00+

Family Style Linguine Milano

$75.00+
Family Style Capellini al Salmone

$80.00+

Family Style Penne Mediterranean

$75.00+

Family Style Linguine alla Checca

$65.00+

Family Style Spaghetti & Meatballs

$70.00+

Family Style Spaghetti Amalfitana

$70.00+

Family Style Frutti de Mare

$140.00+

Family Style Linguine with Shrimp & Clams

$80.00+

Family Style Penne Pizziola

$80.00+

Family Style Spaghetti & Marinara

$60.00+

Family Style House Salad

$25.00+

Family Style Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Family Style Goat Cheese Salad

$45.00+

Family Style Spinach Salad

$25.00+

Veal

Veal Piccata Lemon

$35.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$30.00

Veal Parmigiana

$28.00

Poultry

Green Peppercorn Chicken

$24.00

Chicken Milano

$24.00

Stuffed Chicken

$24.00

Sicilian Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Fiorentina

$24.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Chicken Polignac

$24.00

Chicken Picatta Lemon

$28.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

Pasta

Pappardelle Pagliaefieno

$17.00

Spaghetti Amalfitana

$16.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Linguine with Shrimp & Clams

$18.00

Penne Mediterranea

$17.00

Linguine Milano

$17.00

Garganelle Pizziola with Shrimp

$18.00
Capellini al Salmone

$18.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Ravioli Valdostana

$16.00
Alla Checca

$15.00

Baked Pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00
Lasagna al Forno

$18.00

Appetizers

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$130.00

Seafood Appetizer Platter

$200.00+

Appetizer Platter

$70.00+
Burrata Caprese

$17.00

Fried Shrimp and Calamari

$29.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Avocado Gamberetti

$14.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.00

Bruschetta Rustica

$10.00
Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Escargot Bourguignone

$12.00

Crab Cake

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Olive Oil

$5.00

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00+

Pink Sauce

$10.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00
Caesar Salad

$6.00
Spinach Salad

$5.00
Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00
Venezia Wedge Salad

$7.00

Caesar a la Ritz

$14.00

Saxon Spinach Salad

$10.00

Open Food

Add Meatball

$1.50

Half Portion

Half Alfredo

$8.00

Half Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.00

Half Spaghetti Amalfitana

$8.00

Half Spaghetti with Butter

$6.00

Cocktail Menu

Amarretto Sour

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00+

Baileys Martini

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

Cucumber Chilton

$10.00

Chilton

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Crystal Chocolate & Orange Martini

$18.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

El Jefe

$20.00

Espresso Martini

$20.00

French 75

$10.00

French Martini

$14.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Italian Margarita

$14.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Pineapple Coconut Cream Marg

$14.00

Jungle Bird

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Little Grasshopper

$14.00

Long Island Tea

$18.00

Mad Men Old Fashioned

$16.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$10.00

Pickle Juice

$1.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Venezia's Classic Martini

$16.00

Smokey Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Limited Time Cocktails

Negroni Sbagliato

$12.00

Colletti Royal

$14.00

Brown Sugar Espresso Martini

$20.00

Amaretto/Cognac

Disarrono

$9.00+

Hennesy XO

$40.00+

Hennesey

$10.00+

Gin

Aviation

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Empress

$9.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Liqueur

Campari

$8.00+

Cointreau

$8.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Limoncello

$8.00+

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Kraken

$10.00+

Scotch/Whiskey

4 Roses

$16.00+

Angels Envy

$8.00+

Basil Hayden

$10.00+

Blanton's

$25.00+

Boss Hog

$104.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00+

Bulleit Rye

$12.00+

Crown Apple

$9.00+Out of stock

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Dewars

$8.00+

Dickel Single Barrel

$15.00+

Eagle Rare

$8.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Gentleman's Jack

$14.00+Out of stock

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$14.00+

Glenlivet

$14.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$16.00+

Jameson Reserve

$10.00+

Johnny Walker Black Label

$9.00+

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$60.00+

Kentucky Owl

$90.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Mac Allen 12 Year

$15.00+

Maker's Mark

$9.00+

Santory Toki

$15.00+Out of stock

The Balvenie 14 Yr

$35.00+Out of stock

TX Whiskey

$9.00+Out of stock

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$30.00+

Whistle Pig 12 Year

$60.00+

Whistle Pig 15 Year

$75.00+Out of stock

Whistle Pig 6 Year

$16.00+

Whistle Pig Farm Stock

$18.00+

Woodford

$12.00+

Willeit Whiskey

$40.00+

Kentucky Owl Confiscate

$27.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

The Balvenie 12 Yr

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Willeit Wheated Bourbon 8 Yr

$45.00

Bufflo Trace

$10.00

Tequila

Avion 44

$40.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00

Clase Azul Gold

$50.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$33.00+

Codigo 1530 Extra Anejo

$40.00+

Don Julio "1942"

$45.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$25.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00+

Don Julio Primavera

$45.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$20.00+

Espolon

$8.00+

Flecha Azul Reposado

$15.00+

Flècha Azul Christalino

$40.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Fortaleza

$15.00

Fortaleza Winter Blend

$25.00

Gran Dovejo Blanco

$12.00

Gran Dovejo Reposado

$10.00

Gran Dovejo Anejo

$20.00

La Luna Manso Sahuayo

$25.00

La Luna Bruto

$30.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$10.00+

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$10.00+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00+

Western Son Cucumber

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Cheesecake

Slice of Cheesecake

$10.00

Lemon Cake

Slice of Lemon Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Carmel

Slice of Chocolate Caramel

$9.00

Tres Leches

Slice of Tres Leches

$9.00

Cookies n' Cream

Slice of Cookies n' Cream

$9.00

Red Velvet

Slice of Red Velvet

$9.00

Orange Cake

Slice of Orange Cake

$9.00

German Chocolate

Slice of German Chocolate

$9.00

Italian Cream

Slice of Italian Cream

$9.00

Strawberry Cake

Slice of Strawberry Cake

$9.00

Rum Cake

Slice of Rum Cake

$8.00

Rum Sauce Bowl

$6.00

French Toast Rum Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

Slice of Tiramisu

$9.00

Anniversary/Birthday Dessert

Cheesecake

Chocolate Caramel

Cookies n' Cream

German Chocolate

Italian Cream Cake

Lemon Cake

Orange Cake

Red Velvet

Rum Cake

Strawberry Cake

Tres Leches

Pie

Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Largest wine selection in West Texas to complement steak, seafood,veal and pasta! Banquet venue for special & business events!

Location

2101 W Wadley Ave # 20, Midland, TX 79705

