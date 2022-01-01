Go
Toast

The Elusive Grape

Come in and enjoy!

129 N Woodland Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)

Popular Items

Btl Ca Montebello Moscato$18.00
Premium Two Bottle Wine Basket$75.00
A custom gourmet basket with your choice of Two Premium level bottles of wine. Choose either Red, White or Both and we will build the perfect gift for your loved ones.
Btl Ca Montebello Sangue Di Giuda$18.00
Barvarian Pretzel$10.00
A 10 oz. German pretzel served hot with our house-made Lusty Monk Mustard and Beer Cheese Sauce.
Cipolline Onions in Balsamic Vinegar$7.00
Borettane onions marinated in Balsamic vinegar from Modena Italy, these are an incredible addition to any cheese course or by themselves.
French Baguette$5.00
Fresh from our oven, served w/EVOO and 12 year aged Balsamic vinegar.
Build Your Own Cheese Board
Build Your Own Cheese Platter.
Choose as many items as you would like.
Each platter comes with crackers and caperberries.
Btl Jeio Prosecco$18.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

129 N Woodland Blvd

Deland FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Parched Oak

No reviews yet

Casual dining with craft drinks and fresh food!

Tom's Pizza Shop

No reviews yet

Tom's Pizza was originally opened as a franchise in the late 1950's. There were 22+ franchises in Central Florida at that time. Today, Lloyd and Lana Petro own and operate the only Tom's Pizza left, proudly carrying on the tradition as a hometown favorite.

Deland eatery

No reviews yet

Deland Eatery is a combination of handcrafted American fusion and International classics.

BYTE a Modern Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston