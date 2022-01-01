The Elusive Grape
Come in and enjoy!
129 N Woodland Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
129 N Woodland Blvd
Deland FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Parched Oak
Casual dining with craft drinks and fresh food!
Tom's Pizza Shop
Tom's Pizza was originally opened as a franchise in the late 1950's. There were 22+ franchises in Central Florida at that time. Today, Lloyd and Lana Petro own and operate the only Tom's Pizza left, proudly carrying on the tradition as a hometown favorite.
Deland eatery
Deland Eatery is a combination of handcrafted American fusion and International classics.
BYTE a Modern Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!