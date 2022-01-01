Go
Toast

Emma Wine Bar

EMMA : Wine with Friends

3227 Riverside Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ST FRANCIS SS CABERNET SON CTY 2016$19.99
Twenty Rows Cab / Case 2019$220.00
See full menu

Location

3227 Riverside Drive

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Allyn's Cafe

No reviews yet

Allyn's Cafe has been sitting in the middle of Columbia Tusculum, Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood, for 28 years and thriving more than ever. Every day, we want to provide every guest with a welcoming feel, an atmosphere to enjoy and food and drinks that everybody will like. Come down for a great day at the Cafe!

Hi-Mark

No reviews yet

Easygoing cocktail & craft beer bar inside an 1866 house with a spacious patio. Located in the historic East End. We also have great food as well.

Eli's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bandito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston