Columbia-Tusculum bars & lounges you'll love

Streetside Brewery image

SANDWICHES

Streetside Brewery

4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MINDFLAYER OATMEAL CREME COOKIE$18.00
Blended Imperial Pastry Stout w/ Oatmeal Cream Cookies - ABV: 10% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
WE RISE. WE FALL.$18.00
Double New England IPA - ABV: 9.5% (Sold in 4 Pack of 16 oz Cans)
BARREL AGED DOUBLE S'MORES FUN TOGETHER$22.00
Imperial Brown Ale w/ Double Marshmallow, Chocolate, & Graham Cracker - ABV: 13.3% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
More about Streetside Brewery
Hi-Mark image

 

Hi-Mark

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$6.00
Wings 12$20.00
Pork Banh Mi & Fries$11.00
More about Hi-Mark
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wings$16.95
10 Wings for 16.95
Mardi Gras$16.95
Linguine with a Cajun cream sauce of sherry, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms
Add protein: Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish or Gator… 18.95
Combo of 2… 20.95
Combo of 3… 22.95
Combo of 4… 24.95
Chicken Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Allyn's Cafe
Emma Wine Bar image

 

Emma Wine Bar

3227 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
El Porron De Lara$17.00
Special natural wine with almost 98% tempranillo Pale violet color, medium aromatic Its mineral, earthy, sandy, sweet spicies, canela vanila, some violet, baked red fruits, banana, with medium fine tannin, a fresh easy drinking and pleasury style.
Bordeaux Box Set$39.99
CINRX Holiday Party$849.00
More about Emma Wine Bar

