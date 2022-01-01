Go
Em's Place

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

2632 East Lehigh Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
lettuce - tomato - onion
choice of american - cheddar - swiss - provolone
Crispy Fried Wings$11.00
hot - buffalo - korean - bbq
celery - choice of blue cheese or ranch
Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken - sautéed spinach & garlic - roasted long hots - provolone cheese
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$10.00
shaved sirloin - spicy ketchup - pepperoncini
Fried Dill Pickles$7.00
served with buttermilk ranch
Chipotle Burger W/ Fried Egg$13.00
choice beef patty - bacon - avocado - cheddar - chipotle remoulade
Truffle Parmesan Fries$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Crispy Fries$4.00
Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
fried green tomatoes - poached shrimp - citrus vin - frisée
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2632 East Lehigh Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
