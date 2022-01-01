A map showing the location of Gaul and Co Port Richmond 2619 east indianaView gallery

Gaul and Co Port Richmond 2619 east indiana

review star

No reviews yet

2619 east indiana

Philadelphia, PA 19134

Order Again

Starters

Kielbasa Egg Rolls

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Cajun Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Wit Nachos

$12.00

Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Cheesy Mac

$7.00

Hummus & Pita

$9.00

Malt House Wings

$15.00

Calamari

$14.50

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.00

Mussels Red

$12.00

Mussels White

$12.00

OYSTERS- EAST

$2.00

OYSTERS- WEST

$2.00

Soup and Salads

Malt House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Prestige World Fries

Fries

$5.00

Fries side of Cheese

$6.50

Cajun Cheese Fries

$7.00

Gravy and Cheese Fries

$7.00

Broccoli Rabe & Roasted Reds

$10.00

BBQ Chicken & Cheese

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken & Cheese

$12.00

Wit Fries

$14.50

Crab Fries

$17.00

Sandwiches & Entrees

Wit Or Witowski

$14.50

Italian Cutlet

$13.50

Chicken Parm

$13.50

Roast Beef

$13.50

Roast Pork

$13.50

Malthouse Burger

$13.50

Beyond Burger

$13.50

Backyard Dog

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fish N' Chips

$14.00

Shepherd's Pie

$13.00

Notorious FIG

$12.00

Young Ones

Hot Dog & Fries

$7.00

Cheese Burger & Fries

$8.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Kids Cheesy Mac

$7.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Sides

Balsamic

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Calamari Side

$5.00

Chicken Tender Side

$4.00

Firehouse

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Gravy Side

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Side

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Long Hots Side

$1.50

Malt House Aioli

$0.50

Marinara Side

$0.50

Pickles Side

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Side Cheese

$1.00

Saurkraut

$0.75

Brunch PR

Avo Toast

$10.00

Traditional Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Banana Berry Waffle

$12.00

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Breakfast Sammy

$11.00

Classic Eggs Benny

$12.00

Veggie Eggs Benny

$12.00

Wit Eggs Benny

$13.00

Gaul Chipped Beef

$11.00

Tres Eggies

$9.00

Hangover Hash

$12.00

Kind of a Big Dill

$12.00

Brunch Sides and Add ons

Kids Dos Eggs

$5.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Specials

Mon Roast Beef Special

$6.00

Tuesday Chicken Parm Special

$6.00

Wed Roast Pork Special

$6.00

Thurs Burger Special

$6.00

Fri Italian Cutlet Special

$6.00

CHILI SPECIAL

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.00

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

$5 WITDAWG - SPECIALS

$5.00

Scallop Salad

$20.00

Big Malt Mac

$14.00

Long Hot Wit Tots

$15.00

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Seasonal Option

Young Ones Mondays

Hot Dog & Fries (Deep Copy)

$3.00

Cheese Burger & Fries (Deep Copy)

$3.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries (Deep Copy)

$3.00

Kids Cheesy Mac (Deep Copy)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
