Go
Banner picView gallery

Eureka Eatery - 3080 N Monroe St

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3080 North Monroe Street

Frenchtown Township, MI 48162

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm

Location

3080 North Monroe Street, Frenchtown Township MI 48162

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Monroe Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 918
1153 N Telegraph Rd Monroe, MI 48162
View restaurantnext
Simon Z Pizza - Monroe
orange starNo Reviews
1790 North Dixie Highway Monroe, MI 48162
View restaurantnext
Jazzy Steakburger - Monroe
orange starNo Reviews
546 S Telegraph Rd Monroe, MI 48161
View restaurantnext
Simon Z Pizza
orange star4.6 • 253
9015 Telegraph Rd Carleton, MI 48117
View restaurantnext
Top Shawarma Place - 20761 Gibraltar Rd
orange starNo Reviews
20761 Gibraltar Rd Brownstown Twp, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Erie Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
9788 S. Dixie Highway Erie, MI 48133
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frenchtown Township

Monroe Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 918
1153 N Telegraph Rd Monroe, MI 48162
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Frenchtown Township

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Wyandotte

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Eureka Eatery - 3080 N Monroe St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston