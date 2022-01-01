Evergreens

General Porpoise Spheres

No reviews yet

Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs from La Ferme des Anes chickens and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. Expect classic flavors like vanilla custard or berries and cream, as well as new favorites, like peanut butter and jelly, roasted lemon curd, apple butter, and chocolate marshmallow.

In addition to doughnuts, General Porpoise serves top quality coffees from multiple rotating roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available. Small batch draft sodas, draft sparkling iced tea, and of course, bubbly are served as well.

General Porpoise is a fun place to enjoy unique doughnuts and remarkable coffees.

