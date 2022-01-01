Go
Toast

Exodus Bagels

This is Exodus Bagels in Roslindale. Our storefront in Jamaica Plain is permanently closed. Our bagels and sandwiches are now available for pickup 8am-1pm, Thursday-Sunday here in Roslindale.

2 McCraw Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLT$8.50
Thick cut bacon, tomatoes, dressed greens and mayo on your choice of bagel.
Build Your Own$3.25
Don't see the combination you desire on our sandwich list? Build your own sandwich with these delicious options.
Large Iced Coffee (24oz)$4.25
We brew Recreo Coffee Roasters for our iced coffee options.
Egg & Cheese$6.50
Fried egg served with sharp cheddar and salted butter on your choice of bagel. *FYI - we use salted butter on our griddle which cannot be removed.
YOUR Choice Dozen (12)$25.00
Let us know your preferences and we will do our best to honor your requests. When fully stocked we have Plain, Salt, Sesame, Everything, Poppy, Onion, Garlic, Garlic/Asiago, Jalapeño/Cheddar, Dark Rye and Cinnamon Raisin. Egg on the weekends! Requests are not guaranteed.
Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie (v)$2.75
Yeah, it’s vegan. And it’s delicious.
Small Iced Coffee (16oz)$3.50
We brew Recreo Coffee Roasters for our iced coffee options.
Monumental$7.00
Fried Egg, plain cream cheese, caramelized onion jam, and greens
(add bacon or avocado or both)
G & G Classic$13.00
3oz of ACME cold smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, tomatoes, capers, red onions on your choice of bagel
Large Hot Coffee (20oz)$3.50
We brew Tandem Coffee Roasters for our hot coffee options.
See full menu

Location

2 McCraw Street

Roslindale MA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kelleher's Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harry's All American Breakfast

No reviews yet

A warm and cozy family run place, with deliciously made fresh food, located close to Faulkner Hospital on the Westie and Rozzie boarder at Centre St. On the go, or in a hurry? Order on-line @ harrysgoodfood.com at your convenience.

Sharon Korean Kitchen

No reviews yet

Sharon Korean Kitchen is a quick-service restaurant that serves a range of food and beverage items. The restaurant's menu includes grilled beef, chicken, spicy pork, kimchi, rice, noodle, and soup. It additionally serves Boba Tea. Sharon Korean Kitchen is a modern, cozy place to spend quality time with your family and friends. You can enjoy the high-quality authentic Korean food in West Roxbury.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston