Exodus Bagels
This is Exodus Bagels in Roslindale. Our storefront in Jamaica Plain is permanently closed. Our bagels and sandwiches are now available for pickup 8am-1pm, Thursday-Sunday here in Roslindale.
2 McCraw Street
Location
Roslindale MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kelleher's Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Harry's All American Breakfast
A warm and cozy family run place, with deliciously made fresh food, located close to Faulkner Hospital on the Westie and Rozzie boarder at Centre St. On the go, or in a hurry? Order on-line @ harrysgoodfood.com at your convenience.
Sharon Korean Kitchen
Sharon Korean Kitchen is a quick-service restaurant that serves a range of food and beverage items. The restaurant's menu includes grilled beef, chicken, spicy pork, kimchi, rice, noodle, and soup. It additionally serves Boba Tea. Sharon Korean Kitchen is a modern, cozy place to spend quality time with your family and friends. You can enjoy the high-quality authentic Korean food in West Roxbury.