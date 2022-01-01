Go
Fat Cousins

Love Your Family. Live Your Life. Feed Your Belly. Be One Of Our Fat Cousins.

166 County St

Popular Items

20 oz Drink$2.00
Chicken Tender/ Fries Plate$14.00
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Garden Greens$8.00
Large Classic Cheese$14.00
16" pizza
Steak and Cheese$10.00
Small Classic Cheese$9.00
10" pizza
French Fries$6.00
Chicken Tenders (13)$12.00
Greek Salad$9.00
Location

Lakeville MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Memorial Post of Freetown Inc.

Cafe Services

This Restaurant is for Employees of Jordan's Only ! Come in and enjoy!

NexDine

Email unit288oceanspray@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Papa Gino's

