Fire Wings Manteca

JUST WING IT!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1446 Hulsey Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (3503 reviews)

Popular Items

6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
DIP - RANCH$0.50
ADD 5 WINGS$4.69
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1446 Hulsey Rd

Manteca CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
