Fire Wings Modesto
Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
3430 TULLY RD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3430 TULLY RD
MODESTO CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gold 'n Fresh Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0200
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Grill Mi
Come in and enjoy!
Marie Callenders
Home Cooked Happiness !
Come in and enjoy!