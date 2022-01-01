Go
Toast

Fire Wings Modesto

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

3430 TULLY RD • $$

Avg 2.5 (96 reviews)

Popular Items

8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
ADD 5 WINGS$4.69
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
DIP - RANCH$0.60
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3430 TULLY RD

MODESTO CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gold 'n Fresh Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0200

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Grill Mi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marie Callenders

No reviews yet

Home Cooked Happiness !
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston