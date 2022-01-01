Go
Frank's Ristorante Italiano

Frank’s Ristorante & Pizzeria is an authentic Italian dining experience serving New York-style pizza, delectable pasta dishes, and all of your Italian favorites.

3054 Stony Point Road

Popular Items

Meat Ravioli$15.00
Baked Ziti$15.00
Chicken Salad$11.00
Chicken Cheese Steak Everything$7.00
Nightingale Birthday Cake$6.00
Calamari Fritti$10.00
Nightingale Cookie Monster$6.00
Half Lasagna$75.00
Lasagna$15.00
Veal Parmigiana$22.50
3054 Stony Point Road

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
