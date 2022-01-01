Go
French Truck Coffee

A quaint yellow house, tucked away in a quintessential Uptown New Orleans neighborhood. Dibs on the front porch rocker!

4536 Dryades St • $

New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Build-a-Biscuit$6.00
Fresh Baked Biscuit with your choice of Bacon or Turkey and Cheddar or Pimento Spread with a smear of Honey Butter
Iced Mocha$5.25
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
Iced Tea$3.00
Super refreshing. Choose one of 4 varieties and then choose still, sparkling or lemonade!
Croissant Sandwich$10.00
A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Just a Cup$3.00
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory
Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado Spread on Focaccia Toast. Topped with Pickled Red Onions and a side of tomato salad
Iced Latte$4.75
Our version of this silky smooth treat
4536 Dryades St

NEW ORLEANS LA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
