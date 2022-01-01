Fulton Market Kitchen
Fulton Market Kitchen has been active in the Fulton Market area of Chicago for several years. We have been building a tight-knit family held together by a culture of inclusivity. Our desire is to function as a beacon in the community and a home to people from all walks of life, where they can come together and enjoy themselves in each other's company.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
311 N Sangamon St • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
311 N Sangamon St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Saint Lou's Assembly
Come in and enjoy!
Kuma's Corner
Welcome to Kuma's Corner West Loop!
Feel free to place your order. If you need help grab any of our staff members.
Burgers, Beer, Metal!
Boqueria
Come in and enjoy!
One Off Hospitality Gift Card
There’s always a seat at the table for genuine hospitality –
a sense that no matter where you’re dining or drinking, you’re completely at home. That’s the driving force behind what our people do every day.
Our collective of restaurants include avec, Blackbird, Big Star (Wicker Park and Wrigleyville), Café Cancale, Dove's Luncheonette, Pacific Standard Time, Publican Quality Bread, Publican Quality Meats, The Publican, The Laurel Room and The Violet Hour.