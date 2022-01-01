Go
Toast

Fulton Market Kitchen

Fulton Market Kitchen has been active in the Fulton Market area of Chicago for several years. We have been building a tight-knit family held together by a culture of inclusivity. Our desire is to function as a beacon in the community and a home to people from all walks of life, where they can come together and enjoy themselves in each other's company.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

311 N Sangamon St • $$$

Avg 4.2 (736 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

311 N Sangamon St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saint Lou's Assembly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kuma's Corner

No reviews yet

Welcome to Kuma's Corner West Loop!
Feel free to place your order. If you need help grab any of our staff members.
Burgers, Beer, Metal!

Boqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

One Off Hospitality Gift Card

No reviews yet

There’s always a seat at the table for genuine hospitality –
a sense that no matter where you’re dining or drinking, you’re completely at home. That’s the driving force behind what our people do every day.
Our collective of restaurants include avec, Blackbird, Big Star (Wicker Park and Wrigleyville), Café Cancale, Dove's Luncheonette, Pacific Standard Time, Publican Quality Bread, Publican Quality Meats, The Publican, The Laurel Room and The Violet Hour.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston