The Publican

Oysters, pork and beer.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

837 W. Fulton Market • $$

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)

Popular Items

Charcuterie (1/2)$20.00
rotating selection of salami, pâté,
sausage, pickles & mustard
Little Gem Lettuce$15.00
basil, fennel, radish, breadcrumbs, crispy pig ears & buttermilk vinaigrette
Slow Roasted Porchetta$25.00
Pork Loin and Belly with Rosemary, Spring Onions and PQB Sourdough Bread Salad
Allergens; contains gluten
Publican Half Chicken$30.00
served with frites & summer sausage
Publican Half Chicken$35.00
served with frites & summer sausage
Barbecued Carrots$16.00
BBQ spices, creamy herb dressing, fresh dill & pecans
(Contains: nuts, dairy)
Publican Whole Chicken$40.00
served with frites
Publican Whole Chicken$44.00
served with frites
Barbecued Carrots$15.00
BBQ spices, creamy herb dressing, fresh dill & pecans
(contains nuts, dairy)
837 W. Fulton Market

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
