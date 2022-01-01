Go
Saigon Sisters

Award winning Vietnamese cuisine in the West Loop Chicago

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

567 West Lake Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)

Popular Items

Dumplings (5)$10.00
Steamed or Fried dumplings with chili bean soy dipping sauce. Choice of chicken or vegetarian BBQ jackfruit
Sweet Spicy Fried Chicken Banh Mi$11.00
sweet spicy panko fried chicken with spicy mayo, cucumbers, pickled red cabbage, daikon, carrots, cilantro and jalapenos
Egg Rolls 4 For $6$6.00
Vegetarian fried egg rolls with sweet chili dipping sauce
Bao Combo (3)$14.00
Select 3 different flavors for your combo or all the same proteins
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodle, tamarind, garlic, chive, pickled radish, bean sprouts, egg, fish sauce, chili flakes, tofu (gluten free)
Pad See Ew$14.00
Wide rice noodles, oyster sauce, dark soy, Chinese broccoli, garlic, egg, fish sauce, chili flakes
Single Bao$5.00
Chicken Pho (gf)$14.50
Chicken pho with rice noodles, chicken broth, poached chickens, dried garlic, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
Beef Pho (gf)$14.50
Roast beef pho in beef broth with rice noodles, and scallions. Come with side of bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, basil, culantro
Vermicelli Salad
Rice vermicelli noodles, lettuce, mint, basil,
carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon, pickled red cabbage, pickled red onions, peanuts with side of nuoc cham dressing (gluten free)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

567 West Lake Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:35 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:35 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:35 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:35 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

