Go
Toast

Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence

We specialize in Authentic Sapporo style Japanese Ramen.

215 Thayer Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gantetsu Shoyu$15.00
Sliced cha-shu, Bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Menma, Diced onions, Scallions.
Tan-Tan$14.00
"NOTE" The soup will not be creamy as in-dinning services. Separation of the soup will occur for takeout.
Seasoned tan-tan ground pork, Spicy garlic oil, Wakame, Cilantro, Scallions.
Gyoza$9.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
Shio-Paitan$14.00
Sea salt with dash with fresh made noodle, Sliced cha-shu, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Menma, Iwa-nori, Scallions, Pink pepper.
Kara-Age$9.50
Deep fried chicken thigh marinated with seasoned soy sauce. Served with garlic ponzu.
Veggie Miso$14.00
Karai Shoyu$15.00
Spicy shoyu with our fresh made noodle. Sliced cha-shu pork, scallions, diced onion, menma, aji-tama, iwa-nori.
Veggie Gankara Miso$15.00
Gankara Miso$15.00
Spicy Miso, Sliced cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Nappa cabbage, Aji-tama, Tan-tan pork, Wakame, Scallions.
Miso$14.00
Sliced Cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Scallions, Wakame.
See full menu

Location

215 Thayer Street

Providence RI

Sunday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

AYAME HIBACHI

No reviews yet

Japanese Hibachi and Sushi

Baja's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kabob and Curry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston