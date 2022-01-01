Go
Gardner's Barbecue Fairview

BBQ • CHICKEN

835 N Fairview Rd • $

Avg 3.8 (401 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Jack$2.29
Handcrafted with Local Sweet Potatoes. Our Best Seller!
BBQ Sandwich$4.92
Locally Sourced & Handmade in Rocky Mount
French Fries$2.19
Bun$0.29
HushPuppies Dz$2.29
Award Winning Hushpuppies
Side of Seafood$6.99
1/2 Pint of Seafood
BBQ by the Container$6.19
Locally Sourced Whole Hog or Whole Turkey Proudly made in Rocky Mount
8Pc Chicken Special Pack 2-4 People$17.99
8pc Chicken, Choice of Pt Veg,Dz HP
1 pc WM Chicken & BBQ Combo$10.49
White Meat Combo, Choice of BBQ, 3 Sides, HP
Collards
Our Best Selling Side. Proudly made in Rocky Mount.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Parking
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

