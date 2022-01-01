Gardner's Barbecue Fairview

Gardner's Barbecue 301

Gardner’s is proudly family owned and operated since 1972

Our roots run deep in Rocky Mount with three Gardner’s generations in the Local Food Industry. We firmly believe in supporting other locally owned businesses and individuals.

Our whole hog BBQ is locally sourced from a family owned farm. Next, its hand pulled and mixed right in Rocky Mount at our USDA inspected facility. Our Chicken is also locally sourced and goes in several of our products including our famous fried chicken which is breaded by hand each and every day, our Hearty Brunswick Stew, our award winning Chicken Salad and our Pastry with hand rolled dough. But you know what we are most famous for? Our Collards! We make thousands of pounds of collards per day. They are our number one selling side. We hope you enjoy your time with us and thank you for choosing Gardner's. A Reputation You Can Taste.

