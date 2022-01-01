Gathering Table Restaurant & Catering
Come in and enjoy!
116 North Main Street
Location
116 North Main Street
Chiefland FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Stone House Neighborhood Grill
We invite you to come visit us and enjoy some amazing food and drinks paired with exceptional service! Rather get takeout? Not a problem! We offer takeout and online ordering for your added convenience.
The Galloping Gourmet at Black Prong
Southern Fusion - Southern roots combined with global and international influences