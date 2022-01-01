Go
Toast

Gator's Dockside

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

313 NW Commons Loop • $$

Avg 4.4 (1998 reviews)

Popular Items

BONELESS WING PLATTER$14.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
10 WINGS BONELESS$10.99
5 WINGS$8.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
WINGER LUNCH SPECIAL$9.99
10 WINGS$15.99
BOWL OF FRIES$3.49
25 WINGS$37.99
8 WING LUNCH SPECIAL$14.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

313 NW Commons Loop

Lake City FL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marion street bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

SRJ, LLC dba Ellianos

No reviews yet

Thank you for your loyalty!

SRJ, LLC dba Ellianos

No reviews yet

Thank you for your loyalty!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston