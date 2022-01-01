Goddess And the Baker
Goddess and the Baker is a fast-casual, fun cafe with locations in the heart of Chicago and Brookfield, WI . We serve breakfast, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and, of course the best coffee around all day, every day. Our food is seriously good, our coffee is creative and delicious, and our culture is fun with a welcoming vibe. We are passionate about great food and service.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
181 W Madison St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
181 W Madison St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
City Press - Revival
Come in and enjoy!
Urbanspace
Come in and enjoy!
Hannah's Bretzel
Come in and enjoy!
Lito's Empanadas - Revival
The first Lito’s Empanadas opened in Lincoln Park in 2007, delivering classic Latin American style “turnover” empanadas to the people of Chicago. With fillings inspired by the cooking of Mexico City, Chef/Owner Ernesto and his dedicated team of professionals at Lito’s work tirelessly to produce what is highly regarded as the best empanada in town. This location of Lito's Empanadas is located in Revival Food Hall in the Chicago Loop.