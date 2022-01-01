Go
Graze Craze

Graze-Style Charcuterie available for take-out or delivery.

3601 S Broadway Ste. 300

Popular Items

The Gone Grazey Classic$18.00
Our Classic Style box is curated with
a variety of pepper jack, colby, cheddar and brie cheese;
Fennel Spiced Ham:
Italian Prosciutto;
Fresh cut produce;
Crackers;
French Baguette Bread;
Cranberry Almond Bread;
Nuts
and a dark chocolate bark.
Bread Box$15.00
The Gone Grazey Classic$49.00
Cracker Box$15.00
The Grazey for Keto$18.00
Enjoy a variety of keto-friendly cheese, meats and produce; along with house-made dips.
The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian$18.00
Location

3601 S Broadway Ste. 300

Edmond OK

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

