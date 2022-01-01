Greek Prime
Come in and enjoy!
901 W 35th St
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
901 W 35th St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
Three restaurants in one location- Taco E, (a classic taqueria) nana (American & Latin American brunch) and Ajo (a Cuban & Puerto Rican grill).
Marz Community Brewing
Founded on the premise that the art, culture, food, and liquid we were drinking and enjoying would also be enjoyed by others; we created Marz as a platform for ongoing experimental collaboration in the beers we we brew, and with the culture of the city as well.
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream is now open! Featuring a Chicago Tavern Style made by Eat Free Pizza, Fried Chicken by Kimski, and Ice Cream Pops by Pretty Cool Ice Cream. We are open Wednesday - Thursday 4-9 pm Friday - Saturday 4-10 pm and Sunday 3-8pm. Our outdoor patio is now closed for the season but indoor is open!
Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar
Skip the line by ordering online!
When your table buzzer goes off, your drinks will be ready to pickup at the nearest pickup area. Don't see what your looking for? Come on up and ask at the bar.