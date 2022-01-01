Go
Greek Prime

901 W 35th St

Popular Items

Gyro Pita$12.00
Generous portion of sliced Gyro Meat Topped w /Tzatziki,Onion,and Tomato on Pita
Broiled Wings ( 12)$16.00
Jumbo Wings tossed with your choice of sauce
Mike's Famous GYROLLS$12.00
3 Eggrolls stuffed with gyro meat, feta and grilled onions
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.00
Pork Pita$12.00
Pork Topped w/ Tzatziki,Onion, and Tomato on Pita
Chicken Pita$12.00
Chicken Topped w/Tzatziki,Onion,and Tomato on Pita
Rice Pilaf$4.00
Gyro Platter$14.00
Saganaki Sticks$8.00
Saganaki Cheese lightly breaded with Panko Crumbs
Broiled Wings ( 8)$12.00
Jumbo Wings tossed with your choice of sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

901 W 35th St

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
