Groveland Tap

A neighborhood beer and burger joint, the Groveland Tap is your home away from home! Order some wings, a Juicy Lucy, or some golden cheese curds and you'll understand why our family friendly dining room is always packed.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1834 St Clair Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$11.00
chipotle ketchup
Chicken Tenders$14.25
fries and ranch [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Juicy Lucy$15.50
american, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Fish Fry$15.75
AVAILABLE FRIDAY ONLY / beer battered fish served with fries and tartar
Chicken Wings$12.75
buffalo or cajun
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
with fries, carrots, and ranch
Western Burger$15.00
crispy onion, bbq sauce, bacon, sharp cheddar, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Cheese Burger$14.25
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion - add bacon $2 - served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Burger$13.25
lettuce, tomato, onion - add bacon $2 - served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Chicken Tender Melt$14.25
hand breaded chicken tenders, white cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeño, mustard bbq, thick cut sourdough, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1834 St Clair Ave

St Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

