Halalbee's (Queens)
Halalbee's serves gourmet burgers, sides and shakes in a fast-casual atmosphere sourcing only the best, freshest ingredients. Our beef is 100% grass-fed and our entire menu is halal — but it's not just the ingredients that make us unique, but how we add our special touch to classic recipes that will keep you coming back for more.
182-26 Hillside Avenue
Jamaica NY
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
