Go
Toast

Hamano Sushi

Welcome to Hamano Sushi. Hamano specializes in Japanese multi-course sushi omakase dinner, Japanese bar-style foods and various a la carte options

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

1332 Castro St • $$

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado roll$8.00
King Salmon$7.00
Ora King Salmon ( New Zealand)
California$10.00
Crab Salad & Avocado
Sake Toro$5.00
Seared Salmon Belly
Tofu miso soup$3.00
Sake$4.00
Salmon
Mission$15.00
Yellow tail & jalapeno topped white tuna with radish sauce and green onion
Edamame$6.00
setouchi mojio seasalt
Hamachi$4.00
YellowTail
Alaska$10.00
Salmon, Avocado & Tabiko
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

1332 Castro St

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Francisco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inle Burmese Cuisine

No reviews yet

Casual Burmese Cuisine!

Birch & Rye

No reviews yet

Modern Russian Kitchen

Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

The new neighborhood spot in Noe Valley. Join us for elevated American comfort food and classic cocktails in a comfortable & polished setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston