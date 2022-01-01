Hamano Sushi
Welcome to Hamano Sushi. Hamano specializes in Japanese multi-course sushi omakase dinner, Japanese bar-style foods and various a la carte options
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
1332 Castro St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1332 Castro St
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
