Ramen

Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

3024 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Popular Items

Agedashi Tofu$4.99
Deep-fried tofu with house-made dashi sauce and green onion.
Hanabi Wings$6.49
Fried chicken wings in special garlic soy sauce covered with black pepper.
Shoyu Ramen$13.99
Enjoy the flavor of Hanabi shoyu sauce in clear chicken soup. Served with pork chashu (2 pieces), naruto fish cake (2 pieces), 1/2 hard-boiled egg, menma, and green onion.
Saba Miso Bento$15.99
Mackerel simmered in a Miso-based sauce. Served with Tofu, Shishito Pepper, Seasonal Green, Miso Soup and Rice
Tonkotsu Chashu Ramen$15.99
Chashu pork (4 pieces), green onion, pickled ginger, kikurage mushroom, seasoned soft egg, and sesame seeds. Cooked with a traditional thin straight noodle in house-made pork broth.
Deep-Fried Shishito$5.99
Deep-fried shishito (sweet pepper) in dashi sauce topped with dried bonito flakes.
Takoyaki$6.99
Cakes containing chopped octopus.
Fried Seafood Mix Bento$16.99
Deep fried shrimp (2), vegetable croquette (1), calamari (2), salmon (1) with shredded cabbage. Served with homemade sauce, side pasta dish and a bowl of ric
Tonkotsu Ramen$13.99
Chashu pork (2 pieces), green onion, pickled ginger, kikurage, mushrooms, seasoned soft egg, and sesame seeds. Cooked with a traditional thin straight noodle in house-made pork broth.
Tonkotsu Negi$14.49
Chashu pork (2 pieces), extra green onion, pickled ginger, kikurage mushroom, seasoned soft egg, and sesame seeds. Cooked with a traditional thin straight noodle in house-made pork broth.

3024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington VA 22201

Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

orange star4.2 • 1159 Reviews
